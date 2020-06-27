Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in TEGNA by 38.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $23,462,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 1,703,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,503. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

