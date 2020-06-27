Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. 7,206,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,167. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

