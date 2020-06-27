Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. 1,140,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

