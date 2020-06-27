Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.21 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $146.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.43 million and the highest is $149.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $175.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $594.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.81 million to $617.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $630.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.89 million to $658.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 1,140,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,024. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

