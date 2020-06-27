Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVL stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 27,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

