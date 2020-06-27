Zacks: Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to announce sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $830,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $2.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,652. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

