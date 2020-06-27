Zacks: Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

MNR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 924,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,064,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

