Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $131.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $648.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $675.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $775.23 million, with estimates ranging from $721.69 million to $828.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

SBLK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,998. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.