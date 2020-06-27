Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $131.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $648.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $675.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $775.23 million, with estimates ranging from $721.69 million to $828.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

SBLK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,998. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit