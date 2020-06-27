Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $52.05. 754,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.