Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $52.05. 754,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit