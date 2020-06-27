Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Price Target for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Priority Technology an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.