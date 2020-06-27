Zacks: Analysts Set $90.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 85 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth $449,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,995. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

