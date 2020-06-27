Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.15 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report sales of $373.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $379.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $450.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

DSKE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 1,299,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,536. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

In related news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

