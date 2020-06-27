Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.13 Million

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $268.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.40 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Federal Signal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 559,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

