Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report sales of $45.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $46.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $181.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.28 million to $187.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.73 million, with estimates ranging from $179.41 million to $194.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%.

IRET has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after buying an additional 885,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth $12,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. 140,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,617. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

