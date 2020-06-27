Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce sales of $45.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.51 million and the lowest is $43.95 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $46.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $181.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.28 million to $187.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $185.73 million, with estimates ranging from $179.41 million to $194.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRET traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 140,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,617. The company has a market capitalization of $836.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

