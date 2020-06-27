Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. 5,638,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,522. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

