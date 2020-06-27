Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. 5,638,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,522. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit