Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Kforce by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kforce by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

