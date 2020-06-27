Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $22.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.60 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 27,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

