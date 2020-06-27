Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $184.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.24 million. RadNet posted sales of $289.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 832,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RadNet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 532,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,582. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.