Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 836,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 3,000,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

