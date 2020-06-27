Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. 74,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

