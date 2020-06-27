Zacks: Brokerages Expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Senesco Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Shares of NYSE ELOX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 431,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Senesco Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

