Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.09 Million

Analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to report $155.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.48 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $169.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $675.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.92 million to $679.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.28 million, with estimates ranging from $615.55 million to $661.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 972,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,790. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $673,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

