Zacks: Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 3,132,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 412.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $33,340,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.