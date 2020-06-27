Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) to Sell

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 588,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,054,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,319 shares in the last quarter.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

