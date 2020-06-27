Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) to “Hold”

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:XAN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 270.63, a quick ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.