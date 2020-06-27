ZCore (ZCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $536.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $131,165.40 and $536.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,082,511 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

