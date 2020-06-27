Zeepin Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Zeepin has a market cap of $400,655.19 and approximately $169.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.01853471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00169652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00109524 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.