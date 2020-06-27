Zel Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00584275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00091372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00075411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 107,074,400 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

