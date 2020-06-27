Zipper (ZIP) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. Zipper has a market cap of $1.32 million and $297,426.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.