Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZSAN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 966,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.73. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

