0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a market cap of $4.05 million and $53,167.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

