$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SAH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 578,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,333. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $6,209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

