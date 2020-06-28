$113.10 Million in Sales Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post $113.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $114.00 million. Calix reported sales of $100.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $460.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $489.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $505.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. upped their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 900,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,127. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Calix by 56.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

