$14.35 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $14.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $14.30 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $64.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

ASUR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $138,605.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

