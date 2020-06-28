$140.59 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $140.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $137.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $565.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.31 million to $572.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.88 million, with estimates ranging from $561.59 million to $583.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE BDN remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Friday. 9,339,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,044. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,228 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit