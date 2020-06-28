$140.59 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $140.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $137.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $565.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.31 million to $572.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.88 million, with estimates ranging from $561.59 million to $583.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE BDN remained flat at $$10.83 during trading on Friday. 9,339,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,044. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,228 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

