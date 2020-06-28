$230.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $230.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.00 million and the highest is $281.40 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $355.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 558,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

