$299.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $299.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.28 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $534.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 9,560,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.