360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:TDI)

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP stock opened at A$1.57 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a P/E ratio of 68.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.57. 360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP has a 52-week low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

