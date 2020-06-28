360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
ASX TGP opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.98. The company has a market cap of $202.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. 360 Capital Group has a 1-year low of A$0.53 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 55.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
