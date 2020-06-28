360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ASX TGP opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.98. The company has a market cap of $202.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. 360 Capital Group has a 1-year low of A$0.53 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 55.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.