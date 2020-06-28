$495.23 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $495.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,340,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,422,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

