$705.23 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $705.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.00 million and the highest is $730.70 million. Timken posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,343. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

