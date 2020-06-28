$916.43 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report $916.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $901.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $931.55 million. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 34,413,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,369,848. The company has a market cap of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.