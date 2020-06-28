Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ABP opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Abacus Property Group has a 1 year low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.