Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of ABP opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Abacus Property Group has a 1 year low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
