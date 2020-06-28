Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $5.65 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

