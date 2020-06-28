Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $16.70 on Friday. Actuant has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Actuant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

