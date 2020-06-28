Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.86. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

AD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

