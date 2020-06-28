Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of AD stock opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.86. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.
Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.
Alaris Royalty Company Profile
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.