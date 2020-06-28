AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.06 Million

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $119.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.22 million and the highest is $128.63 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $121.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $527.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.33 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $575.74 million, with estimates ranging from $552.56 million to $599.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,834 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $176,189.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,438.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,706,103 shares of company stock worth $268,652,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,888,000 after buying an additional 254,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 10.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,928,000 after buying an additional 163,968 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.54. 1,033,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

