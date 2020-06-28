ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

ASX LEP opened at A$4.29 ($3.04) on Friday. ALE Property Group has a 1-year low of A$3.32 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of A$5.77 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.58, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.85. The company has a market cap of $839.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

