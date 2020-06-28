ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
ASX LEP opened at A$4.29 ($3.04) on Friday. ALE Property Group has a 1-year low of A$3.32 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of A$5.77 ($4.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.58, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.85. The company has a market cap of $839.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.
About ALE Property Group
