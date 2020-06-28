Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.51 million to $96.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $82.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $494.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $517.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.90 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $668.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $162.42. 1,457,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,420. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,248.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $680,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $389,947.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.